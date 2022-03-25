Gareth Bale shows his quality for Wales days after ruling himself unavailable for El Clasico

Gareth Bale was decisive last night as Wales beat Austria 2-1 in a crucial World Cup Qualifier. The Real Madrid forward scored both of his country’s goals, in the 25th and 51st minutes, to render Marcel Sabitzer’s 64th minute strike a mere consolation.

Wales will now play either Scotland or Ukraine in June in a final play-off for a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, something Bale, Wales’ captain, will be desperate to make.

After the game, however, Bale railed against the Spanish press for their harsh treatment of him, repeating a similar message to what his agent, Jonathan Barnett, communicated a few months ago.

Marca, however, have criticised him for being in such fine shape for the Wales’ game but withdrawing himself from last Sunday evening’s Clasico – a game Madrid lost 4-0 – due to a niggle.

Bale’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of this season and it’s expected he’ll depart. He’s been a superb player for Madrid but his final years have left a bitter taste.