Gareth Bale sent a clear message with his celebration following his first goal for Wales on Thursday night.

Bale was heavily criticised this week after missing El Clásico with illness before returning to play for Wales days later.

The veteran has been fit for weeks but has been left on the bench at Real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti.

He then withdrew from the Clásico squad ahead of linking up with Wales, and he started in Thursday night’s crucial World Cup qualifying semi-final clash with Austria.

On the day of the game, Marca wrote a column claiming Bale was a ‘parasite’, sucking money out of Real Madrid.

And after scoring a super free-kick to open the scoring, Bale sent a clear message to Marca.

He sprinted up the camera, pointed the Welsh badge to the camera and screamed ‘suck that!’.

Some way to have the last laugh, and Bale would go on to score again in the game to see Wales through to June’s final.