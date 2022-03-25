Ferran Torres is said to be lobbying Xavi Hernandez to complete another Manchester City signing.

Torres joined Barca on a €55million deal from City during the January transfer window, and he is already impressing, scoring four and assisting three in eight La Liga appearances.

His arrival has helped Barca kick on following a disappointing start to the season, but he is now said to be trying to convince Barca to snap up another City signing.

According to Fichajes via CaughtOffside, Torres has suggested that Barca land Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer.

With Alejandro Balde likely to head out on loan in the summer, Barca are likely to be in the market for a left-back.

And Zinchenko may be an attractive option, with the Ukrainian only playing a supplementary role at the Etihad Stadium.

The big issue, however, is that he is under contract until 2024, and so City are in a strong bargaining position heading into the summer window.