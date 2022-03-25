Fabio Cannavaro in line to take over from Roberto Mancini should he resign as Italian coach

Former Real Madrid man Fabio Cannavaro will take over from Roberto Mancini as coach of the Italian national team should he step aside as per La Gazzetta dello Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

It’s understood that Mancini is going to take a few days to reflect on his future after the blow of losing 1-0 to North Macedonia in Palermo on Thursday evening.

The result means that Italy won’t be competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and North Macedonia will instead play Portugal on Tuesday evening to decide who takes their place.

It’s the second consecutive World Cup that Italy have missed out on after also failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It’s a real shock given Italy won Euro 2020 this past summer.

Mancini renewed his contract shortly after that triumph and his current deal runs until the summer of 2026. He’ll have to decide whether he wants to lead his country to the next European Championship and World Cup or leave someone else take over.