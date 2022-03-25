Brazilian legend Cafu says that Neymar Junior can still win the Ballon d’Or

Brazilian legend Cafu has said that his compatriot Neymar Junior still has what it takes to win the Ballon d’Or.

Speaking in comments carried by Diario Sport, Cafu said that Neymar should enjoy more sympathy for the pressure he’s been under since childhood and maintained he’s still world-class.

“It’s said to see him in this state of mind because he’s a huge player who, for me, can still win the Ballon d’Or,” Cafu said.

“He’s still one of the three best in the world.

“I hope he plays for a long time. What’s certain is that the day he’s no longer on the pitch I’ll be sad.

“We mustn’t forget how enormous the pressure on his shoulders has been ever since he was very young. And he’s someone who people want to see play over and over again.”

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 to step out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and become the best player in the world.

That hasn’t happened. If anything, the 30-year-old has regressed.

But there’s certainly still a fine player there and if he can turn it on at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for Brazil, he might be able to take control of the narrative of his career.

He was in good form last night, at least, when Brazil beat Chile 4-0 at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. He scored the opening goal.

Brazil, already qualified for Qatar, will go into the tournament with the clear ambition of going all the way and emerging victorious.