Barcelona have been dealt a setback in their reported bid to complete a summer transfer.

The Blaugrana are being linked with players aplenty ahead of the summer, with their La Liga salary cap expected to be increased.

Thanks to a big-money sponsorship deal with Spotify and the restructuring of long-term debt, Barca should be able to spend more this summer compared to last.

And that has seen a number of players linked, including Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez is out of contract in 2023, and if he doesn’t sign a new deal this summer, City could be vulnerable to losing the winger for a cut price ahead of next summer.

But in a blow to Barcelona’s transfer hopes, City are now proposing a new contract to Mahrez that would keep him in place until 2025, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Blaugrana will have to look elsewhere if Mahrez does commit his future to the Etihad Stadium.