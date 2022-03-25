Barcelona marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is shaking up La Liga

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored seven goals in his seven LaLiga Santander matches for Barcelona. Despite only playing in the competition for a couple of months, he is already one of the standout players of the season and reaffirmed that in ElClasico by scoring twice and assisting another.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may only have landed in LaLiga Santander two months ago, but the Gabon international is enjoying one of the best runs of form of his career as he gets up and running in the Spanish top flight. In ElClasico, he scored two more goals to add to his growing tally, proving that his signing by the Blaugrana was, without a doubt, an intelligent one. The striker is becoming a fundamental part of this team, goal after goal.

He played his first ElClasico for the Azulgrana on Sunday and he did so by opening and closing the scoring: Aubameyang scored the first goal of the game against Real Madrid in the 29th minute and then sealed the 4-0 win in the 51st minute of a match in which he also set up Ferran Torres for the third. The Gabon international was the main threat for Real Madrid’s defence to worry about, evading his markers in what is a special stadium for him before performing his idol Hugo Sánchez’s famous goal celebration, doing so on the same pitch where the Mexican somersaulted so many times.

A goal every 63 minutes. Seven goals and one assist in seven LaLiga Santander fixtures. Those are his stats and, even though his debut only took place in February, the forward already features among LaLiga Santander’s top 20 scorers for the season. It wouldn’t be a surprise, if he keeps up this scoring form, for Aubameyang to be a candidate for next year’s Pichichi Trophy, the award given to each season’s top scorer in LaLiga Santander.

His stats have made Aubameyang one of the best winter signings in all of Europe. Not only has he stood out in Spain since his arrival, but he has been one of the most productive goalscorers across the five major leagues since joining FC Barcelona. Since the day of his debut on February 6th, Aubameyang is the top scorer in Europe’s top leagues with seven goals, the same as Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane, and ahead of other great scorers in Europe such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Of course, Aubameyang’s ability to find the back of the net is nothing new and hasn’t only started with his arrival in LaLiga Santander. He was a goalscorer before and always has been, especially during his last few years in the Premier League. Over his four seasons at Arsenal, he managed to score as many as 68 goals in total. In the 2018/2019 season and in the 2019/2020 season, the striker scored 22 goals. Considering his current streak, he can reach those kinds of figures if playing the whole of next season with FC Barcelona.

Aubameyang celebrated his second goal against Real Madrid in ElClasico like Goku, a character from the anime series Dragon Ball and a character he has a tattoo of on his leg. Like the protagonist of the legendary Japanese series, the Blaugrana striker will be looking to become a Super Saiyan for the remainder of the season.