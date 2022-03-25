Barcelona have already decided the maximum price they’ll pay for Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have already decided the maximum price they’re willing to pay for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

That’s according to Diario Sport in a report carried by Diario AS. Barcelona want to pay €50m to sign the Pole and will go as high as €60m to sign a player who’ll become a free agent in 2023.

Lewandowski is said to believe that his time in Bavaria is over and is looking for one final challenge. Pini Zahavi, his agent, enjoys a fine relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

And so it makes sense. Salary won’t be an issue; Barcelona are willing to make an exception to their usual financial rules in order to bring in a player at the very top of his game.

Lewandowski is an incredible footballer. He’s scored 31 goals in 27 appearances for Bayern in the Bundesliga so far this season, so despite being 33 he’s showing no sign of slowing down.