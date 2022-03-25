Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho is a man in demand this summer.

Coutinho has enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Aston Villa since joining during the January transfer window.

The former Liverpool midfielder struggled at Barcelona following his big-money move, but he has shown his best form since returning to the Premier League.

Fortunately for Aston Villa, they have a €40million option to buy in Coutinho’s loan deal that gives them first choice, as long as they are willing to pay the money.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho is also catching the eye of Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

According to the report, Arsenal have already made contact with Barcelona in a bid to work out a move for the Brazilian.

Crucially, though, given the option to buy, Villa still have priority in the race to land Coutinho, and if they are willing to pay the already agreed fee, they will keep their loan star beyond this season.