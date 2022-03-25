Barcelona are in advanced negotiations with Deco to sign Raphinha from Leeds United

Barcelona are in advanced negotiations with Deco over his client Raphinha according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Leeds United winger is a summer target for Barcelona but talks between the clubs haven’t yet begun.

Raphinha’s fellow Brazilian, Antony of Ajax, is also highly-rated by the decision makers at Camp Nou but is said to be too expensive.

Barcelona are building something interesting under Xavi Hernandez and are keen to double down on their progress come the summer transfer window.

Ousmane Dembele’s future is uncertain and so Barcelona are keen to strengthen the wide attacking positions.

And Raphinha fits the bill. The 25-year-old, valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, has earned seven senior caps for the Brazilian national team and scored three goals.

He’s made 27 Premier League appearances for a struggling Leeds team this season and contributed nine goals and three assists.

Born in Porto Alegre, he joined Leeds from Rennes back in 2020.