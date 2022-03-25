Barcelona continue to be linked with a number of top players ahead of this summer.

The Blaugrana are expected to benefit from a significantly raised salary cap this summer after agreeing a big-money sponsorship deal with Spotify and having restructured long-term debt.

Barca have been heavily linked with Erling Haaland over recent months, but it’s another superstar who is the latest to be linked.

According to Mundo Deportivo’s front page this morning, Bara are eyeing a possible move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

Salah is in a delicate contract situation as things stand, with his current deal set to end in 2023.

Liverpool have been working to extend the Egyptian’s deal, but they haven’t managed it just yet and progress is slow.

With that in mind, Barcelona are said to be eyeing a potential move for Salah, with head coach Xavi Hernandez said to be keen on landing the superstar winger.

Salah would still cost a huge amount this summer, if he was to leave Liverpool, but it would be a reduced price compared to if he was tied down to a long-term deal.

And it seems Barca could move to take advantage to land the 29-year-old should Liverpool fail to get a new deal over the line.