Atletico Madrid announce Diego Simeone’s father Carlos Simeone has passed away

Atletico Madrid have announced that Diego Simeone’s father, Carlos Simeone, has passed away according to Mundo Deportivo.

Carlos died in the early hours of Friday morning in Buenos Aires.

Diego hasn’t taken Atletico’s training sessions this week as he flew home to Argentina to be with his family.

Atletico today hoisted the club flag at half-mast in honour of their legendary head coach’s father.

Diego travelled back to Argentina back in 2018 when Carlos underwent heart surgery and he’s suffered from various health problems over the years.

One of the most touching images of the two came on the final day of the 2013/14 season, when Atletico won La Liga on at Camp Nou. Carlos was there and hugged Diego on the final whistle.

Atletico are fourth in La Liga and have a Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City on the horizon. Diego will undoubtedly return and put all his energies into the rest of the season.