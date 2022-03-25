Adama Traore is unlikely to continue at Barcelona next season

The idea of Adama Traore playing for Barcelona next season is becoming more and more complicated.

The Spaniard has been a very interesting addition to Xavi Hernandez’s squad but signing him isn’t a priority for the Catalan club according to Mundo Deportivo and carried by Diario AS.

His future is linked with Francisco Trincao, who’s currently at Adama’s parent club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, on loan from Barcelona. It’s unlikely Wolves will trigger their purchase option.

And that had been Barcelona’s intention. They hoped that Wolves would want to sign the Portuguese on a permanent deal and they could use that desire to sign Adama without a transfer fee.

Barcelona’s purchase option on Adama is understood to be €30m, something that isn’t realistically going to be triggered as the Blaugrana have other objectives this summer transfer window.

The situation can change; Adama could respond to the challenge posed by Ousmane Dembele and raise his game and Trincao could win over the decision-makers at Wolves. Time will tell.