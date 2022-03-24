Watch: Kylian Mbappe scores golazo while training with the French national team

Kylian Mbappe is on a different level.

Anyone who watched his performances against Real Madrid during the last 16 of the Champions League can attest to that.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored two goals and had two more ruled out across two legs, and while he ended up on the losing side of that tie his reputation was enhanced.

There’s now a very convincing argument that the 23-year-old is the best player in European football, and the Spanish press are awaiting his potential arrival this summer with bated breath.

It seems all but certain he’s going to leave PSG to join Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer when his contract with the French club expires at the end of this season.

And what a signing he’d be. As a goal he scored while training with the French national team this afternoon underlined, there’s simply nobody like him in the game. Unstoppable.