Spain are likely to keep head coach Luis Enrique around in the long-term.

The former Barcelona boss has achieved relative success during his time in charge of La Roja.

He led a young Spain side hit, whose preparation was destroyed by coronavirus, to the Euro 2020 semi-finals and to within a penalty shootout of reaching the final.

And that saw him attract plenty of praise given the expectations around La Roja were pretty low heading into the competition.

He has since led Spain to automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, though some reports have suggested possible candidates to replace him, with his contract up at the end of this year.

But according to Sport, Spain have no doubts about Luis Enrique and would like to keep him in charge until at least the end of the Euro 2024 schedule.

They are hoping to get their boss tied down to a new contract, and he is understood to be very happy in his current role.

After the 2024 cycle, it is expected Luis Enrique will want a return to club football, but until then, Spain very much want to keep him at the helm.