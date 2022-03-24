Spain will not meet their nemesis from Euro 2020 at the 2022 World Cup.

La Roja surprised many by reaching the penultimate stage of the last European Championships, amid a young squad and a number of coronavirus issues in the lead up to the tournament.

But they would fall short of the final, losing to eventual winners Italy on penalties, having also fallen to the Azzurri in Euro 2016.

In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, however, La Roja will not face Roberto Mancini’s men, and that’s because Italy will not be in the Middle East.

Italy were stunned by North Macedonia in their World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final on Thursday night.

The Azzurri dominated for large spells but couldn’t break the visitors’ resolve and were stunned by a 92nd minute winner from Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Italy now crash out and will not be at the upcoming World Cup, while North Macedonia will face Portugal, who defeated Turkey tonight, for a place in Qatar.