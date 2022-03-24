Sergio Aguero will go to World Cup with Argentina

Former Barcelona and Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero may have been forced to retire from football, but he will still be working at the Qatar World Cup this year.

A legend both in Spain and England for his goalscoring exploits with Atletico Madrid and the blue half of Manchester, Aguero was forced to retire just months after signing for Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

After returning from a long-term injury in November, Aguero was forced to leave the pitch just weeks later after feeling a tightness in his chest on the pitch. Worrying scenes of Aguero on the floor were beamed out across the world, but fortunately it was declared he was well after the match. After running further tests however, it was discovered that Aguero was suffering from a heart arrhythmia. An irregularity in the beating of the heart, he was tragically forced to retire from football on the advice of doctors.

Now it appears he will at least attend the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. Argentine national manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed he will be part of the technical staff at the tournament, providing a link between the playing squad and the coaches. Although he did admit the details were not settled, as per Mundo Deportivo.

“The news about Sergio is clearly very well-received here. I was speaking with him and I also spoke to the President of Argentine Football Association. It’s very important that we know was role he will occupy. We don’t want him to come for the sake of it.”

This will surely be welcome news for Lionel Messi, who shared a room with Aguero for many years when travelling with the Argentine national team.