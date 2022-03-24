Robert Lewandowski is reportedly keen on joining Barcelona this summer

Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona this summer transfer window according to a report carried by Diario AS.

The Polish marksman’s agent, Pini Zahavi, enjoys a good relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and it appears that Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich could be over.

Lewandowski has considered pursuing a change of scenery for some time and Bayern are dragging their feet on renewing his contract; his current deal expires in the summer of 2023.

Barcelona are apparently prepared to offer Lewandowski a contract that would run until 2026. Even though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on fire they still want to recruit another nine.

Lewandowski is a machine. So far this season he’s scored a remarkable 45 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Throughout his time in Bavaria he’s scored 339 goals in 366 appearances across all competitions, winning all there is to win. He’s also notched 74 goals in 128 senior caps for the Polish national team.