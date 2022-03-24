Real Madrid find themselves in a difficult position with Eden Hazard.

It has been another season to forget for Hazard, who has failed to overcome poor form this term.

Following his big-money move from Chelsea in 2019, it was fitness issues that largely prevented the Belgian from living up to expectation.

That was until this season, but since then, Hazard has managed to regain full fitness only to struggle to break into Carlo Ancelotti‘s starting XI.

The 31-year-old has started just seven games, scoring one and assisting two in 22 appearances across all competitions.

It has been another disappointing campaign, for all of his efforts, and according to Marca, Real Madrid are keen to shift him this summer.

Los Blancos already have Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio as wide options, and Kylian Mbappe – who is being eyed ahead of this summer – is likely to have a wide role for the time being, should he arrive, given Karim Benzema’s ongoing excellence.

That leaves little space, Real Madrid will want to cut their losses on Hazard.

Though, with no offers, according to the report, the Belgian is keen to stay put in a bid to finally fulfil his Bernabeu potential.

That could be a big problem, given the differing stance of the two parties, and it’s one that will likely rumble on as we approach the summer.