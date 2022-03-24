Neymar Junior’s place in the Brazilian national team is beginning to be questioned

Neymar Junior has endured a trying season. The Paris Saint-Germain forward, formerly of Barcelona, of course, has been below par in Ligue 1 so far in 2021/22 and saw his team crash out of the Champions League last month to Real Madrid.

The game after that, at the Parc des Princes, saw Neymar and his teammate Lionel Messi subject to boos by the assembled PSG supporters. It felt like a turning point in the Brazilian’s career in the French capital amid rumours the club might let him go.

The 30-year-old is now back in his homeland, working with the Brazilian national team ahead of their World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia. But all isn’t well even back in BR according to Goal; his place in the Selecao is being questioned.

He’ll start on Thursday when Brazil play Chile, probably alongside Vinicius Junior and Antony. But with the likes of Richarlison, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Gabigol, Rodrygo Goes and Gabriel Martinelli all pushing for minutes, he’s going to need to improve between now and the World Cup to be guaranteed minutes.