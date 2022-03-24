Marcos Alonso on Chelsea’s chances against Real Madrid in the Champions League

Real Madrid’s dramatic comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 earned them a quarter-final date with reigning European champions Chelsea.

It’s a finely-poised tie between two sides with serious European pedigree and few are better-placed to comment on it that Marcos Alonso. The Spanish left-back, currently away at Las Rozas with La Roja ahead of the international break, gave an interview to Diario AS and touched upon Chelsea’s chances against Madrid.

“I knew even before that tie that Madrid was a dangerous team,” Alonso said. “As superior as PSG were for much of that tie, you can never leave Madrid for dead. Of course, it’s always difficult to face Real Madrid at any time, especially in the Champions League.

“But we’ve already shown what we’re capable of last year. It’s a different year now and a different moment, but two great teams are facing each other and we’re going to give everything to reach the semi-final. I don’t think there is a favourite. At this point, whichever team you face is going to be complicated. This is going to be a beautiful and difficult tie for sure.”

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League, ten points behind second-placed Liverpool and eleven short of league leaders Manchester City. They’re five points clear of Arsenal, who are currently in fifth, and beat Lille to make it to the last eight.

Madrid are currently top of La Liga, nine points clear of second-placed Sevilla and 12 ahead of third-placed Barcelona, who beat them 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening. They’ll hope to get back to winning ways after the international break.