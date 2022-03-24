Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has issued his verdict on the upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The reigning Champions League winners and Los Blancos will do battle in the quarter-finals, starting in less than two weeks.

It’s going to be an exciting repeat of last season’s semi-finals, with Real Madrid significantly improving since, currently sitting top of the La Liga table with a nine-point gap.

On the face of it, it’s a difficult game to call, especially given the off-the-pitch issues currently facing Chelsea.

And that’s how Alonso sees it, with the Spain international refusing to dub any team as favourites to win this season’s competition.

“I don’t there are any favourites,” he told Diario AS. “At this stage of the competition, every team you meet is going to be difficult – it’ll be a great tie and a very difficult one, I’m sure.”

Speaking about the game more specifically, he added: “We showed what we are capable of last season.

“It’s a new season, a different moment, but we will be up against one of the big sides and we’ll do everything we can to be in the semi-finals.”

Alonso is currently away with Spain ahead of their upcoming friendlies with Albania and Iceland.

He will then return to Chelsea ahead of the clashes with Real Madrid over the coming weeks.