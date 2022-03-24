Mallorca confirm Javier Aguirre appointment

Real Mallorca have confirmed the appointment of 63-year-old Mexican manager Javier Aguirre, most recently of Monterrey in Mexico.

The news comes two days after Luis Garcia Plaza was relieved of his duties at Mallorca, after the club slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season. Aguirre’s first job will be to win over the players and fans, who were keen to express their sadness at Luis Garcia’s departure.

The veteran Mexican has plenty of experience in Spain, having managed 436 games at Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Espanyol, Real Zaragoza and in 2020, Leganes. Taking over in November of that season, he very nearly saved Leganes from relegation in a miraculous effort which ended on the final day of the season against Real Madrid.

His job will be to keep Mallorca up this time, who sit one point from safety with nine matches to go. Aguirre was in typically entertaining form in his opening presser, telling Mundo Deportivo it took him “4 minutes and 33 seconds to accept the job.”

The first thing Aguirre will do is take a “morale-ometer” of the Mallorca squad, which he believes has a “a lot of quality.”