Luis Enrique adds cinema to Spain training ground

Luis Enrique is one of football’s more eccentric characters, most of the time for the very fact that he does not care what others might think of appearances.

Once again, ‘Lucho’ has spent his downtime between international breaks modernising Spain’s training facilities to his exact specifications and needs. In recent years, he had a tower constructed by the training pitches so he could get a better view of what was going on. This time, he has added an outdoor cinema to Las Rozas.

The big screen, which is six meters high and three wide, allows Luis Enrique to bring video analysis onto the training pitch. RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo was asked about it in his press conference, which Mundo Deportivo covered.

“Everything that comes in to help us improve is welcomed. It allows us to correct movements right at that moment. We already watch film in the afternoon, we do it right after. This helps us to improve and correct things, to know exactly what you need to do.”

Although these innovations may appear comical from the outside, Luis Enrique could be ahead of the game. It’s no secret that Marcelo Bielsa designed the training facilities at Leeds United with similarly specific requests. Having taken Spain to their best tournament performance since Euro 2012 last summer, few would question Lucho’s judgement.