Juventus want to sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid when his two-year loan expires

Despite him coming close to leaving for Barcelona during the January transfer window, Juventus have decided to bet on Spanish striker Alvaro Morata according to Diario AS.

Massimiliano Allegri is said to like Morata playing alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa and his support has been key in securing his continuity.

Paulo Dybala is almost certain to leave Juventus on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this season and this strengthens the Italian club’s ability to retain Morata.

Juventus are currently loaning him from Atletico Madrid, having paid €20m across two years. They’re trying to negotiate a reduction on the current option to buy him, which is €35m. They’re willing to pay €15m for the La Roja international.

They’re also, however, considering allowing him return to Atletico next season and then signing him as a free agent when his contract expires in the summer of 2023.