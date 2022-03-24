Jordi Cruyff explains why Barcelona is a club players will sacrifice money to play for

Jordi Cruyff rejoined Barcelona in a crucial upstairs role on September first. The Dutchman, born in Barcelona and the son of the legendary Johan Cruyff, is working in tandem with Mateu Alemany, Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernandez to rebuild Barcelona.

It’s not an easy task but they’re making fine progress. Xavi has built a team that’s playing attractive but disciplined football, something underpinned by the stunning, controlled 4-0 evisceration of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

There’s a long way to go before the Blaugrana regain their place amongst the true elite of European football, of course, but they’re getting their bit by bit. Barcelona are currently third in La Liga, chasing down Sevilla in second place, and will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final of the Europa League.

In an exclusive interview with Sid Lowe of The Guardian, Cruyff opened up on life back at Camp Nou and the process of rebuilding Barcelona; the club his father will forever be connected with.

Cruyff explained that, despite Barcelona’s precarious financial situation, players are still seduced by the prestige of the great Catalan club and are willing to take a pay-cut to secure their move. This was evidenced in their recent signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Dani Alves.

“Knowing the economic situation, FFP limits, players have to want to come,” Cruyff said. “They know they could earn more elsewhere and all four signings made an effort so we can make the numbers work, which we should recognise. Barcelona is still special, a club players are prepared to lose money to work at.”