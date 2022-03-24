How much would it cost Paris Saint-Germain to fire Mauricio Pochettino?

Paris Saint-Germain are widely expected to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino during the summer. But it won’t be cheap.

PSG spent €22m to fire Laurent Blanc back in 2016 and paid Thomas Tuchel €8m when they sacked him in 2020.

Pochettino is the highest paid coach in Ligue 1 by a distance; he earns €1.1m per month, less than only Diego Simeone, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri.

According to L’Equipe and carried by Diario AS, PSG will have to pay €20m if they want to relieve the Argentine and his coaching staff of their duties.

It’s an eye-watering sum.

Zinedine Zidane has been linked as being a potential contender to take over from Pochettino should he be dismissed, while Pochettino himself has long been linked with the Real Madrid job.

Given Carlo Ancelotti is also under pressure following the 4-0 Clasico humiliation by Barcelona last weekend, the managerial merry-go-round could be set for another whirl.