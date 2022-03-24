Gareth Bale has scored an absolute wondergoal for Wales this evening.

The Real Madrid star has come under criticism over his fitness issues across the last week or so.

Bale withdrew from Los Blancos‘ El Clásico squad with an injury ahead of recovering to start for Wales in their World Cup qualifying playoff with Austria this evening.

The situation has drawn huge criticism from the Spanish media, but Bale has silenced his critics this evening.

The veteran took a free-kick on the edge of the box with around 25 minutes on the clock at the Cardiff City Stadium, and he did not disappoint.

The shot spun in the air and full deceived goalkeeper Heinz Lidner, who thought the ball was going wide.

Instead, the ball clipped the underside of the bar and nestled into the net to complete an inch-perfect free-kick.

You can see the goal below, depending on your location.