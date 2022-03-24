French Football Federation to take action over image rights dispute with Kylian Mbappe

Noel Le Grate, the president of the French Football Federation, has weighed in on their conflict with Kylian Mbappe over image rights according to Marca.

Mbappe yesterday refused to participate in an event with one of the French national team’s sponsors on Wednesday due to a dispute over their use of his image.

Le Grate has ruled out sanctioning the player but has said that a letter will be sent to him reminding him of his obligations. He also assured that he hopes an amicable resolution is reached soon.

Mbappe’s image rights are also a central and complex issue regarding his conversations with Real Madrid. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is expected to join Madrid this summer.

But the custom at the Santiago Bernabeu is for players to cede 50% of their image rights to the club, something Mbappe isn’t keen on committing to. If Madrid make an exception for the 23-year-old it would be the first such case since Cristiano Ronaldo.