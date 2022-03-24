Could Barcelona do the impossible and beat Real Madrid to win La Liga?

Barcelona’s thrilling 4-0 defeat of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening didn’t matter all that much materially. It was a symbolic victory, a clear statement that Barcelona are back and that next season they’ll be a force to be reckoned with. But it doesn’t have an impact on this season.

The victory leaves Barcelona 12 points behind their great rivals with a game in hand and an easier run in. They're five points behind second-placed Sevilla and based on current form you'd be a brave man to bet against Barcelona overtaking them.

Barcelona face Sevilla next after the international break at Camp Nou before taking on Levante, Cadiz, Real Sociedad, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca, Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Getafe and Villarreal. Six of those ten games will take place at Camp Nou.

Madrid play Celta Vigo next after the international break at Balaidos before taking on Getafe, Sevilla, Osasuna, Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Levante, Cadiz and Real Betis. Just four of those nine games will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both sides are also still involved in European competition. Barcelona face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final of the Europa League while Madrid play Chelsea in the quarter-final of the Champions League. It’s still highly unlikely that the Blaugrana are going to be able to catch Madrid, but they’re dreaming of it.

And that’s a powerful thing. Xavi Hernandez is cooking something seriously impressive at Camp Nou; they’re playing creative, swashbuckling football that’s underpinned by defensive resolution and intelligent organisation. Madrid on the other hand look a lot more reliant on the spark of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

This summer will be huge for both clubs. Barcelona are making moves in the transfer market; Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Erling Haaland are all being courted. Madrid’s efforts have been focused primarily on Kylian Mbappe, and while he’s probably the best player in the world there is the feeling that Madrid are going to need to recruit more than just him if they want to get back to their imperious best.

The rest of this season will intriguing no matter what. Barcelona are going to push as hard as they can in La Liga while Madrid will look to close out a title that looked guaranteed last week. Both have a shot at European glory. The good times are back.