Barcelona consider moving for Kalidou Koulibaly to replace Ronald Araujo

Barcelona are determined to build on the positive momentum they’ve earned this season and strengthen their squad significantly this coming summer transfer window.

One of the positions they’re looking at is centre-back, and while the free transfer of Andreas Christensen is almost tied up he’s not the only name the Blaugrana are looking at.

Also in the frame is Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who Xavi Hernandez is said to be a huge fan of according to Mundo Deportivo. The 30-year-old Senegalese is top class.

Koulibaly’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 and Barcelona have already sounded out his representative Fali Ramadani.

Napoli want to renew his contract but are loathe to allow him enter the final year of his deal and potentially leave on a free transfer next year. They’d rather make a buck off him now.

And that’s where Barcelona could come in. Ronald Araujo’s future is thought to be key to the deal; if he leaves the club this summer rather than renew Barcelona could go for Koulibaly.