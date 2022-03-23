Toni Kroos on the post-match incident after El Clasico that made the night even worse

Real Madrid suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening. The result meant that Barcelona won their first Clasico since Ernesto Valverde was in charge of the club and was an important symbolic moment.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring on a chastening night for Los Blancos before Ronald Araujo doubled the advantage. Ferran Torres then added a third in the second half before Aubameyang put the icing on the cake with a fourth.

After the game, according to Diario AS, Toni Kroos was forced to undergo the bitter experienced of being drug-tested alongside Vinicius Junior as well as Barcelona players Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba. It was an unpleasant moment, the German revealed.

“That rounded out the night, sitting there for an hour-and-a-half in doping control,” Kroos said on his brother Felix’s podcast. “Pique and Jordi Alba were there too. We didn’t talk. Vinicius and I were like losers. So I was very happy to get out of there.”

Barcelona are still 12 points behind Madrid in La Liga but they do have a game in hand as well as an easier run in. It’s unlikely that they’re going to make up that ground and win La Liga, but they are most definitely back. Madrid know they’ll need to up their game next season to fight off their great rivals from Catalonia.