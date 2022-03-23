The reasons Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t trust Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic or Mariano Diaz

Real Madrid’s 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico has underlined the lack of faith that Carlo Ancelotti has in four members of his squad according to Marca; Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz. The Italian coach has his reasons for this.

Regarding Bale, the thought is that the forward is focused primarily on helping Wales make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He’s played just two games since August; 66 minutes against Villarreal and three against Paris Saint-Germain. The reality is that the club are counting down the days until he leaves.

Hazard is a popular member of the dressing room at the Santiago Bernabeu and is working hard in training, but his physical condition doesn’t convince Ancelotti. The Italian believes he’s lost the verticality that made him great and prefers players of a profile like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio. Hazard is said to be hurt by Ancelotti’s attitude toward him.

Jovic is said to be unimpressive on a day-to-day basis at Valdebebas, unable to show the kind of fight needed to compete with Karim Benzema for minutes. Ancelotti doesn’t like his attitude and the club are thought to be minded to seek a new home for him in the summer transfer window.

As for Mariano, the case, like Hazard, is solely football. Ancelotti and his staff don’t consider him to be a Madrid-level player and believe that he’s only really of use in emergency situations, like last Sunday evening in El Clasico. He doesn’t want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu despite repeatedly being told he isn’t wanted.