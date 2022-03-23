Real Madrid are set for a huge injury boost ahead of their next two games.

Los Blancos are still recovering from their embarrassing Clásico defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men were defeated 4-0 at home by their most fierce rivals, but they do still have a nine-point advantage at the top of La Liga.

Not just that, but that are also still in with a chance of winning the Champions League, set to face current holders Chelsea in just over a week.

Ahead of that game, and indeed the La Liga clash with Celta Vigo before that, Real Madrid have been handed a fitness boost.

According to Marca, striker Karim Benzema, who missed the Clásico clash with injury, will not only be fit for the first leg of the Chelsea clash, but the Celta game as well.

Benzema has scored 32 and assisted 12 across all competitions this season, and his return will be huge for Los Blancos.