Raul de Tomas hopes playing for Espanyol doesn’t damage World Cup hopes

Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas has been called up for the last two Spain squads, but is very much aware that playing for a club outside of European competition makes his national team selection much harder.

The former Real Madrid striker has been in sensational form this season, bagging 14 goals for the 12th-placed Espanyol. In fact, the only forward who can improve on his numbers is Real Madrid’s current number nine, Karim Benzema.

That has earned him a place in Luis Enrique’s squad, but de Tomas is knows that it may harm his chances o making it to the World Cup, as he remarked to El Club Deportista (via Diario AS).

“Being at a World Cup would be the biggest achievement in my sporting career and on a personal level.”

“I know that [playing for Espanyol] might damage me, because at the end of the day the bigger teams have more competitions, more games and more chances, speaking in terms of my goalscoring talent. It might have an influence, but I have to adapt to what I have and this is how I have made it to the national team with Espanyol.”

It does have advantages too though. De Tomas seems to enjoy being the biggest fish in his pond.

“It motivates me, being the star of Espanyol. I’m a winner, I like big challenges and for me it’s a privilege to be an icon at this club. My objective is to improve day-by-day and help this club to grow for the future.”

No doubt de Tomas could be on the radar of larger clubs if he secures a starting place in Luis Enrique’s line-up. Currently he is Espanyol’s record signing, costing Los Pericos €25m back in 2020.