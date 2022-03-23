Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus and has chosen his next club

It seems all but certain that Paulo Dybala is going to leave Juventus when his contract with the Italian club expires at the end of this season according to Diario AS.

The Argentine has been linked with several big names, among them Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Milan.

Internazionale had seemed to be the best placed suitor only for latest reports to suggest that the player himself wants to head to Ligue 1 and join Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward was close to joining PSG three seasons ago and now, sure he’s leaving Juventus, has personally sounded out the French club as to their interest in him.

Leonardo, the club’s sporting director, has always liked him, but the problem with the deal is the cloud of uncertainty surrounding PSG at this moment in time.

It’s not known whether Leonardo or Mauricio Pochettino are going to continue at the Parc des Princes next season so Dybala may need to wait until that’s resolved before anything concrete occurs.