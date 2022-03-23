Pau Torres has provided some insight on how Pedri and Gavi have adjusted to life in the Spain squad.

Torres is now a fixture of Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad, continuing to shine at club level with Villarreal.

And over the last year, he has been joined by Barcelona youngsters Gavi and Pedri.

Pedri shone at Euro 2020 as Spain reached the semi-finals, losing to Italy on penalties.

Meanwhile, Gavi linked up with the squad later, but he has already impressed, catching the eye as Spain secured qualification to the World up.

And following the rise of both players on the international scene, Torres has revealed how both players put all of their concentration on learning.

“Pedri and Gavi were the most criticized and kept their mouths shut from the first day they set foot on the pitch,” he told Vamos via Sport.

“It’s what we’re up to, to prepare ourselves, to shore up details when we come to the national team facing that great goal of Qatar.”

It seems it is all about learning for La Roja, and that’s an important quality with such a young squad.

La Roja already defied the odds to reach the semi-finals of the Euros, and they will be looking to do the same at the World Cup, when some of their young stars are a little older and wiser.