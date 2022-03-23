Monchi explains how Sevilla’s recruitment process has changed due to increased expectation

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has opened up on how the Andalusian club’s recruitment process has changed recently.

Monchi explained that, while in the past their ambition was to uncover prospects like Dani Alves, Julio Baptista and Adriano Correia, they’re now looking for players to deliver immediately.

“This Sevilla isn’t the same as the one from ten years ago,” Monchi said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“The profile we’re looking for now is more of a final player, a finished product with a price. We’re not looking for a Dani Alves, an Adriano or a Baptista. And that influences the cost.”

Monchi said that the reason for this change is that the sporting expectations have risen. This season, for instance, is almost being considered a failure as Sevilla have fallen short in the title race.

They’re currently nine points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid in second and look like they could be overtaken by third-placed Barcelona based on current form.

But they’re established as a top-four side.

And a large part of that is down to the work Monchi has done alongside Julen Lopetegui at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. They’ve risen the bar and thus opened themselves up to more criticism.