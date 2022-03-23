Mallorca captain publicly criticises Luis Garcia Plaza sacking

As Luis Garcia Plaza took his leave from Real Mallorca, it was a sad occasion for all involved as the much-beloved manager left a role he had made his own.

Some even feel it was unfair to dismiss him. That was at least the case for the Mallorca captain, Salva Sevilla, who took to social media to say so.

On his Twitter, he noted that:

“It’s very unfair that you are the one that has to go, when we didn’t do things in the best way on the pitch.”

“Thanks for everything Luis Garcia Plaza. You want people like you in your life. Good luck for whatever comes next.”

Muy injusto que tengas que irte tú , cuando no lo hicimos de la mejor manera en el campo .

Gracias por tanto @LuisGarciaPlaza

Personas como tú quiere uno en su vida .

Suerte para lo que viene! @menotiros @raulgallego0810 Felix GRACIAS!! pic.twitter.com/baopmIer9w — Salva Sevilla (@SalvaSevilla14) March 23, 2022

The tweet was made following a press conference in which Garcia Plaza said goodbye to the club he had achieved promotion with last season. As Marca noted, Luis Garcia was emotional and broke down in tears during the goodbyes. Upon leaving the training facilities, fans told him that he “has left a mark, you aren’t just another Mallorca manager.”

He was sacked after the club slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season, with Javier Aguirre expected to replace him.