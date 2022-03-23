Leeds United winger Raphinha is open to joining Barcelona this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian’s representative, Deco, has been holding positive talks with Barcelona since March ninth. There’s been no discussion between the clubs yet, however.

Chelsea had been leading the race for the Brazilian before they were sanctioned by the British Government due to their owner Roman Abramovich’s links with the Russian government.

Raphinha, 25, was born in Porto Alegre in Rio Grande do Sul and came through the ranks at Brazilian outfit Avai.

He soon headed for Portugal with Vitor Guimaraes, however, before spells with Sporting Club de Portugal and then Rennes.

He joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 after they earned promotion to the Premier League and has proved a superb addition.

He’s contributed 15 goals and 12 assists in 59 appearances for the club and has earned seven senior caps for the Brazilian national team, scoring three goals.