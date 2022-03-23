La Liga chief Javier Tebas says Florentino Perez is working on a Super League project without the involvement of Premier League teams.

The Super League project launched earlier this season and soon fell by the wayside following an intense reaction from supporters, particularly in England.

A number of teams who originally signed up for the project, including the Premier League’s ‘traditional top six’ and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, dropped out.

It has been claimed that many of the teams who did drop out, which is all of the teams apart from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, haven’t officially withdrawn.

And the controversy does rumble on, with talk of a redesigned Super League being launched.

The biggest criticism levelled at the previous plans was that it was a closed competition, created to further enrichen the elite.

Rumour has it that the relaunched competition could be a little more open, but in a shock revelation, La Liga chief Tebas believes the new version of the competition won’t include Premier League clubs.

“Florentino never loses, he is always with something,” he told Diario AS.

“The Super League is a concept that started many years ago and is more Florentino’s, not so much Real Madrid’s.

“It continues existing. They give a lot of important to what the UE could solve, but the European governments have already positioned themselves.

“They are working on another project, that will be a failure again, without the English teams, against UEFA, FIFA and the Premier League.”