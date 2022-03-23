Spanish football fans are set for an almighty boost as we head towards the back-end of the season.

We are now in the business end of the season, with Real Madrid closing in on the La Liga title, while there is an almighty scrap going on at the bottom of the table.

There is plenty of excitement left for fans in Spain, and they will be able to watch the action like the ‘good old days’, as they will be known now.

The Spanish government’s health branch have met today, and they have decided to keep the 100% attendance ruling that was introduced earlier this month.

Not only that, but clubs will finally be able to serve fans with food and drink.

Some regions had already lifted the measure, but it is now being recommended to all regions that the measures be lifted.

That should allow all fans in Spain to tuck into their bocadillos and sip a soft drink at their seat for the remaining games this season.

A big boost for supporters, and the guidance will begin from April 1.