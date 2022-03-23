Kylian Mbappe in the midst of dispute with the French Football Federation over his image rights

Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of an episode of tension with the French Football Federation over his image rights according to L’Equipe and carried by Marca.

The player’s representatives have been arguing with the federation for some time over the use of his image and no resolution has been found. Mbappe has refused to participate in several media opportunities with the federation.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward (and Real Madrid target) is said to be uncomfortable with some of the brands linked to the federation and is conscious of what his name is associated with.

He’s also unhappy with the terms of the agreement between the federation and their selected players over image rights, which dates to 2010. Back then, after the debacle at the World Cup in South Africa, it was agreed that image rights were distributed equally between the 23 players involved in each squad.

Mbappe’s image rights are also causing an issue in his conversations with Madrid. It’s customary at the Santiago Bernabeu that players cede 50% of their image rights to the club, with only Cristiano Ronaldo proving the exception to this rule. Mbappe wants to agree something similar.