Jordi Alba urges Barcelona to renew Dembele’s contract

Few topics have been given as many minutes or as many by-lines as the future of French winger Ousmane Dembele this season.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Barcelona were reportedly negotiating hard to keep him at Camp Nou beyond the summer. That all broke down during the January transfer window, as the club publicly asked him to leave if he was not going to accept their offer.

The frost between the two parties has been thawing of late though, with Barcelona Vice-President Rafa Yuste opening the door to more negotiations. Supposedly his agents would be willing to start afresh too.

Speaking to radio show El Larguero from the Spain camp, his teammate Jordi Alba was asked what he would do in the club’s position. His answer was unequivocal, as quoted by Marca.

“Renewing Dembele? I think they should. He is one of the best in the world in his position and by some margin. He is motivated and I don’t know what he will do, but here’s hoping he stays.”

Dembele has been in scintillating form of late, recording seven assists and one goal in his last five La Liga matches for Barcelona.