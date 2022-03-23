Gareth Bale has explained his rapid recovery from injury ahead of linking up with Wales.

The Real Madrid star missed his club side’s El Clásico defeat to Barcelona over the weekend due to an unspecified issue.

Carlo Ancelotti said Bale ‘didn’t feel right’, but didn’t give a more in-depth reason for his absence.

Though, Bale was back and training fully with Wales ahead of their World Cup qualifying semi-final on Thursday, and he has come in for plenty of criticism as a result of his quick recovery.

But he brushed off the questions with a simple explanation during a press conference on Wednesday.

“It’s normal to have some niggles, but in general, I am in quite good form,” he said.

“I am prepared to play tomorrow.

“I have been training during the last two and a half months. I am in much better form than the last time, where I was out for three months.

Bale is out of contract this summer, and he is set to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer.

But the Welshman says he is not thinking that far ahead just yet.

“I haven’t thought about that,” he added. “I know that to think about the future can cause doubts, so I haven’t been thinking about that.

“What happens will happen in the future. I will decide in the future.”