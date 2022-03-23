Barcelona and Spain star Eric Garcia has played down his confrontation with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Barca made easy work of Real Madrid over the weekend, winning 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to leave their rivals stunned.

During the game, Garcia made headlines for appearing to mock Vinicius, who made the headlines for the wrong reason after being caught diving.

Calling Vinicius during the game, he said: “You next year for the Ballon d’Or, yes, the Ballon d’Or.”

The video of the incident made headlines, with Barca fans enjoying seeing their defender sending a cheeky comment in the way of his opponent.

But having since joined up with Spain for the international period, Garcia has played down the incident.

“It was a lance of the game, and that’s it, a little cross of words. It doesn’t have any importance.

“They are things of the game, they can happen quickly, a matter of seconds.

“It’s an action like thousands that can happen, without importance.”