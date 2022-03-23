EA Sports announce they’re going to remove Diego Maradona from FIFA 22

EA Sports have announced they’re going to remove Argentine legend Diego Maradona from FIFA 22 according to Marca.

The move comes due to a legal mess around the rights to the former Barcelona and Sevilla playmaker’s name. Maradona had featured as part of the Soccer Aid World XI.

“Due to a legal dispute by third parties, we must suspend Diego Maradona from FIFA Ultimate Team packs, Ultimate Draft packs and Soccer Aid World XI team packs,” the statement read.

“We share the disappointment felt by our fans and we hope to be able to incorporate one of the greatest icons of world football in the future.”

EA had signed a deal with Stefano Ceci for the rights to Maradona’s name, although after going to trial he couldn’t prove that he owned them. They now belong to lawyer Matias Morla.

Maradona was born in Lanus in 1960 and came through the youth system with Argentinos Juniors before securing a move to Buenos Aires giants Boca Juniors in 1981.

He spent a year at La Bombonera before heading to Europe with Barcelona, but he spent just two years at Camp Nou before joining Italian side Napoli. That was where he enjoyed his peak.

After Napoli he spent a season with Sevilla before returning to Argentina to play for Newell’s Old Boys and, finally, Boca again. With his country he won the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.