Dani Alves is Barcelona’s inside agent ahead of summer transfer window

Dani Alves is a man of many talents and many sides to his personality, which has never been in doubt. It’s also been very clear for some time that Alves is nothing if not a club man when it comes to Barcelona.

The Brazilian veteran returned to the club in the latter stages of 2021, reportedly earning a minimal salary in order to facilitate his return. Not only was Alves keen to return to the club in order to help out Barcelona, he also wants to keep himself in the plans of Brazil manager Tite ahead of the World Cup this coming November.

That is where the 38-year-old finds himself now, as Brazil prepare for fixtures against Chile and Bolivia. Reports from his homeland say that Alves has also been representing Barcelona’s interests in the transfer market however, as was picked up by Sport.

The veteran has been explaining in great detail just how good life in Catalonia is to Raphinha, currently of Leeds United. Although the winger has remained in England due to a positive Covid test, Alves has been in contact with him.

Barcelona may see Raphinha as an alternative should they fail to renew Ousmane Dembele this summer, something the Brazilian would be open to.

In addition, some have linked Barcelona with another Brazilian international winger Antony, who plies his trade at Ajax. He too has a good relationship with Alves as the two played together for Sao Paulo.

Image via PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images