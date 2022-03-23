Chelsea-Real Madrid clash to have fans at Stamford Bridge

The task ahead of Real Madrid in the Champions League took on a different shape today, as reports have broken that Chelsea will be allowed to have fans at Stamford Bridge.

Previously the club had been sanctioned with a ban on selling tickets to fans as part of efforts to tie the hands of Russian owner Roman Abramovich. Following efforts to counter Russia’s hostile invasion of Ukraine, the British Government had sanctioned many of the Russian oligarchs by freezing their assets on British shores. Chelsea were included in this freeze, which meant playing without fans.

However today the Associated Press reported that there would be a relaxation of these rules, in a story picked up by Diario AS. Although it is not yet known how many fans will be permitted, they did confirm that there would be at least a partial attendance for their Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

The tie has taken on increased importance for Los Blancos, as they look to calm the discontent following a brutal 4-0 defeat to rivals Barcelona.