Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta speaks on speculation linking him with Barcelona

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken on rumours linking him with a free transfer to Barcelona at the end of this season.

“It’s not the right place and the right moment to discuss my future,” he said as carried by Fabrizio Romano.

The man from Pamplona was speaking at La Roja’s press conference at the outset of this month’s international break; he’s part of Luis Enrique’s squad to face Albania and Iceland.

Azpilicueta’s Chelsea contract expires at the end of this season and it’s thought he’s open to a new challenge; returning to Spain to take part in Xavi Hernandez’s project at Barcelona is appealing.

Xavi is keen to bring in experienced and tough players to complement his team and Azpilicueta certainly fits the bill.

32, the Spaniard has been outside his homeland since leaving Osasuna for Marseille in 2010. He joined Chelsea two years later and has won all there is to win since including two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.